Singer Ric Hassani Narrates His Daylight Robbery Ordeal In Lagos

Nigerian singer, Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, alias Ric Hassani has taken to his official Twitter account to narrate how he was robbed by men posing as soldiers.

The ‘Do Like Say’ crooner started off by saying that he initially did not want to share the terrible ordeal he had on Freedom Way on Friday afternoon.

In his words:

”I didn’t want to have to say this, but I got robbed yesterday. 1pm, Freedom way, broad day light, by men posing as soldiers. Entered my car, rough handled my manager, collected our phones, almost snatched my car. I really didn’t want to have to say this.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

