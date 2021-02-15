Nigeria Is Like A Living Hell – Samklef

Nigerian veteran record music producer, Samuel Oguachuba alias Samklef has stated that Nigeria is like a living hell.

The veteran hitmaker made this statement via his official Twitter page in reaction to the ongoing situation in the country between the Nigerian government and the citizens.

In his words:

”After what Nigerians have been through u want to tell me there is another hell fire ?”

The music producer turned blogger also knocked some Twitter users who criticized him for tweeting about the affairs of the country from his safe haven overseas. The ‘Molowo Noni’ crooner told them to direct their angst at the politicians who have made the country intolerable.