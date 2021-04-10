WATCH VIDEO: Wizkid premieres “Essence” featuring Tems

Wizkid, the Grammy-award singer, has teamed up with Tems, the fast-rising songstress, for the visuals of ‘Essence’, their collaborative si…

Wizkid, the Grammy-award singer, has teamed up with Tems,

the fast-rising songstress, for the visuals of ‘Essence’, their collaborative

single.

After days of teasing fans with snippets of the music video,

which is a track off ‘Made In Lagos‘, his 2020 album, Wizkid decided to bless

fans with the full-length visuals of the slow-tempo song on Friday evening.

The little over four minutes long video opens with Starboy

in a retro-themed sitting room with an off-white Gucci beret fighting the

glittering chains around his neck for attention.

Tems could also be seen at her most expressive self,

delivering her lines with the rhythmic facial and hands attitude of a

girlfriend proving her essence to her undeserving man.

“Say I wanna leave you in the mornin’// But I need you now,

yeah, yeah//I find you, I give you all you needin’//I know you what you like//I

feel it comin’//Time is of the essence//I tried to teach you//But I might need

some lessons//I need to give it all//I tried to leave but I can’t//I don’t know

why, you’re the one//Turn me out of my mind,” read the song’s lyrics.

Watch the colorful video below:

[embedded content]

