Davido gifts Yinka Ayefele N1m

Davido has gifted Yinka Ayefele, Nigerian music producer and gospel singer, the sum of one million naira.

The ‘OBO’ crooner was spotted together with Ayefele on stage at an event in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Friday.

In several video clips from the event, the ‘Risky’ singer is seen dancing as the owner of Fresh 105.9 FM, a popular radio station in Ibadan, Oyo state, performed some of his hit songs.

Davido thereafter handed Ayefele a huge stash of N1000 notes with smiles etched on the visibly excited gospel musician.

Sourced From Nigerian Music