VIDEO: I prefer Ghanaian jollof, Ed Sheeran tells Yemi Alade

Ed Sheeran, the English singer and songwriter, says he prefers Ghanaian jollof rice over that of Nigeria. In the past years, there has bee…

Ed Sheeran, the English singer

and songwriter, says he prefers Ghanaian jollof rice over that of Nigeria.

In the past years, there has been

a heated debate over which country has the best jollof rice between Nigeria and

Ghana.

The topic has continued to elicit

reactions on social media platforms, with opinions often divided among people.

At a recent event in London,

Sheeran had linked up with Yemi Alade, the Nigerian singer.

During a conversation between the

pair, Alade had asked him about his view on the controversial topic.

Responding, Sheeran said he would

choose Ghanaian jollof rice because he has not been to Nigeria.

“I think I prefer Ghanaian

jollof, I haven’t been to Nigeria. So, I’ll go with Ghanaian jollof,” he said.

Alade also took to her Instagram page to

share a video of the pair’s chat.

“So @teddysphotos started arguing

about Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof (he hasn’t eaten Nigerian jollof yet oo, the

battle hasn’t been won),” she wrote.

Alade became popular after

‘Johnny’, her 2014 hit single. Since then, the songstress has gained prominence

in the music industry and won multiple awards over the years.

Following her feature on ‘Lion

King’, Beyonce’s 2019 album, Alade signed a licensing deal with Universal Music

Group (UMG) Africa as an exclusive worldwide record music partner with Effyzzie

Music Group, her label.

Watch the video below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music