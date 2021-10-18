VIDEO: I prefer Ghanaian jollof, Ed Sheeran tells Yemi Alade
Ed Sheeran, the English singer
and songwriter, says he prefers Ghanaian jollof rice over that of Nigeria.
In the past years, there has been
a heated debate over which country has the best jollof rice between Nigeria and
Ghana.
The topic has continued to elicit
reactions on social media platforms, with opinions often divided among people.
At a recent event in London,
Sheeran had linked up with Yemi Alade, the Nigerian singer.
During a conversation between the
pair, Alade had asked him about his view on the controversial topic.
Responding, Sheeran said he would
choose Ghanaian jollof rice because he has not been to Nigeria.
“I think I prefer Ghanaian
jollof, I haven’t been to Nigeria. So, I’ll go with Ghanaian jollof,” he said.
Alade also took to her Instagram page to
share a video of the pair’s chat.
“So @teddysphotos started arguing
about Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof (he hasn’t eaten Nigerian jollof yet oo, the
battle hasn’t been won),” she wrote.
Alade became popular after
‘Johnny’, her 2014 hit single. Since then, the songstress has gained prominence
in the music industry and won multiple awards over the years.
Following her feature on ‘Lion
King’, Beyonce’s 2019 album, Alade signed a licensing deal with Universal Music
Group (UMG) Africa as an exclusive worldwide record music partner with Effyzzie
Music Group, her label.
Watch the video below: