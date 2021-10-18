At least 30 killed after gunmen attack market in Nigeria’s northwest

Gunmen have killed at least 30 people in northwest Nigeria after surrounding a busy market and opening fire, marking the latest brutal development in a security crisis currently plaguing the country.

Nigeria is suffering its worst instability in decades, facing threats not only from jihadists and separatists, but also from a wave of banditry in the northwest, which has seen scores of people killed and hundreds of schoolchildren kidnapped, forcing thousands to flee the area.

With president Muhammadu Buhari struggling on an election promise in 2015 to protect the population from terror and crime, the government has intensified military operations and ordered a wave of telephone and internet blackouts in the northwestern states of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna.

Locals reported seeing up to 200 gunmen ride motorbikes into the town of Goronyo, in Sokoto, head straight to a weekly market and start opening fire upon traders and shoppers, according to Nigeria’s Premium Times newspaper.

The assault began on Sunday and continued into Monday morning, Sokoto’s governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said.

At least 30 people were killed, the governor’s office said. But Iliyasu Abba, a local resident and trader, told Reuters that there were 60 bodies at Goronyo General Hospital mortuary, and others are said to have sustained injuries while escaping.

The gunmen had at least initially overpowered police who tried to intervene, and shot sporadically into the crowds “after they surrounded the market firing at every direction killing people”, Mr Abba said.

It comes less than a fortnight after more than 30 people were reportedly killed in two market attacks in the same state, in Gwadabawa and Sabon Birni, believed to have been carried out by opposing groups. Days earlier, it was reported that 17 people had been abducted from their homes in Sabon Birni.

In a bid to quell the attacks, the local government had previously placed a ban on rural markets in parts of Sokoto state, whose major city straddles an ancient caravan route to the Sahara and acts as a major trading hub for millions.

But violence has intensified in Sokoto in recent weeks since the military launched an operation to flush attackers from their forest hideouts in Zamfara, according to the Premium Times, which reported that three notorious “banditry kingpins” are believed to have moved from Zamfara to new bases in Sokoto in recent months.

At least 60 per cent of about 500,000 residents are thought to have fled from the violence in the Sabon Birni area alone, local politician Amina Al-Mustapha told the Associated Press last month, with some taking refuge across the border in Niger.

Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 17 October 2021 People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel AP World news in pictures 16 October 2021 Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel on their final official meeting in Istanbul Turkish Presidential Press/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 October 2021 Hot air balloons fly over a forest at sunrise in the area of Saint-Emilion, southern France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 October 2021 A man walks past a sculpture of a giant potato in the village of Xylofagou, which is renowned for its potato production, in southeastern Cyprus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 October 2021 French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 October 2021 French firefighters protect a painting during a fire drill inside Saint-Andre cathedral AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 October 2021 A rider competes during the Rally of Morocco 2021 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 October 2021 An Indian family rides on a motorcycle as they protect themselves with an umbrella during heavy rain, in Chennai, India EPA World news in pictures 9 October 2021 Afghan children who were displaced from other parts of the country live in temporary shelters at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, EPA World news in pictures 8 October 2021 Rescue personnel at the scene where bamboo scaffolding by a high-rise residential building collapsed onto a road, following strong winds and heavy rain from weather patterns from a tropical storm, in Hong Kong AFP via Getty World news in pictures 7 October 2021 Supporters of the Congress of South African Trade Unions sing and dance at the National stayaway protest at the Fitzgerald square in Johannesburg to protest the economic policies, wages, as well as high unemployment rates in the country AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 October 2021 Members of a Chinese opera troupe wearing protective masks prepare before performing at a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 5 October 2021 A woman holds a banner reading “Social” as people take part in a demonstration called by French unions as part of a nation-wide day for better working conditions AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 October 2021 A boy wears a float as he swims in floodwaters in a neighbourhood in Ayutthaya, after tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 31 provinces across Thailand AFP via Getty World news in pictures 3 October 2021 Firefighters work in a building that was crashed into by a small private plane in the San Donato Milanese district of Milan EPA World news in pictures 2 October 2021 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the media after Philippine Senator Christopher “Bong” Go filed his certificate of candidacy to join the vice presidential race, at Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent, in Pasay City, Metro Manila Reuters World news in pictures 1 October 2021 A Palestinian protester smashes an Israeli drone that reportedly fell because of a technical failure, during a demonstration against settlements in the West Bank village of Beita AFP via Getty World news in pictures 30 September 2021 The surface of Spain’s La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. AP World news in pictures 29 September 2021 Pope Francis meets a group of seminarians during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican AP World news in pictures 28 September 2021 People camp overnight to receive a dose of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government run district hospital at midnight in Siliguri AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 27 September 2021 People ride a motorcycle past burning tires during protests against the deteriorating economic situation and the devaluation of the local currency, in Taiz, Yemen Reuters World news in pictures 26 September 2021 Absentee ballots for the German general election are counted at the Frankfurt Messe hall Frankfurt am Main EPA World news in pictures 25 September 2021 Thai anti-government protesters have their eyes flushed out after being teargassed by police during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images World news in pictures 24 September 2021 German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany AP World news in pictures 23 September 2021 Workers sing and dance as a South African Airways airplane prepares to take off after a year-long hiatus triggered by the national airline running out of funds, at O R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg Reuters World news in pictures 22 September 2021 Seized rhino horns burn on a furnace in an anti-poaching drive to mark World Rhino Day near the Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 September 2021 The full moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany AP World news in pictures 20 September 2021 A house burns due to lava from the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma Reuters World news in pictures 19 September 2021 Smoke and magma rise to the sky from the volcanic eruption in El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands EPA World news in pictures 18 September 2021 The fully wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, as part of an art installation entitled ‘L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped’ conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, is pictured on the Champs Elysees avenue in Pari Reuters World news in pictures 17 September 2021 An Indonesian activist from ECOTON (ecological observation and wetland conservation) prepares an installation made with used plastic, including 4,444 bottles, collected from the river in Gresik to raise public awareness of plastic waste in rivers and oceans AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 September 2021 An activist places photos of German politicians outside the Bundestag in protest against human rights violations at Europe’s borders EPA World news in pictures 15 September 2021 A zebra family at Alipore Zoo in Kolkata EPA World news in pictures 14 September 2021 A woman walks past a fruits and vegetables stall in a flooded street in Codognan, in the Occitanie region of southern France, following heavy rains AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 October 2021 People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. About 300 participants took part in the nude photo installation designed to draw world attention to the importance of preserving and restoring the Dead Sea. (AP Photo/Ariel Scha AP World news in pictures 13 September 2021 People hold umbrellas amid rainfall as Typhoon Chanthu approaches, in Shanghai, China Reuters World news in pictures 12 September 2021 US rapper Lil Nas X performs on stage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 September 2021 George Bush wells up at an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania Reuters World news in pictures 10 September 2021 A Taliban fighter lays his AK-47 rifle down during Friday prayers at a Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan AP World news in pictures 9 September 2021 Paramilitary and public security forces take part in a parade to celebrate the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang KCNA via KNS/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 8 September 2021 A vendor pushes a cart of sugarcane juice past a fire at a demonstration in Bangkok as activists call for the resignation of Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 September 2021 People take part in a religious procession on the occasion of the 417th anniversary of the installation of the Guru Granth Sahib, at the Gurudwara Ramsar in Amritsar AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 September 2021 A dog sits on the doorway as a shopkeeper clears muddy water from his shop after heavy rainfall flooded the banks of Bishnumati river in Kathmandu, Nepal AP World news in pictures 5 September 2021 apan athletes wave as ‘Thank you’ in Japanese is displayed in the stadium during the closing ceremony of 2020 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony Reuters World news in pictures 4 September 2021 People demonstrate at the Zurich Pride parade with the slogan ‘Dare. Marriage for all, now!’, for the rights of the LGBTIQ community in Zurich, Switzerland. EPA World news in pictures 3 September 2021 China’s Dong Lu competes in the Women’s 200m individual medley final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Getty World news in pictures 2 September 2021 People look at cars abandoned on the flooded Major Deegan Expressway following a night of extremely heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, in the Bronx borough of New York City Getty World news in pictures 1 September 2021 A one-legged stork rescued by an animal sanctuary eats fish with a new 3D-printed leg inside its enclosure near Frantiskovy Lazne, Czech Republic Reuters World news in pictures 31 August 2021 Women hold umbrellas to cover from rain as they wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine in Kolkata, India Reuters World news in pictures 30 August 2021 Taliban fighters investigate a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul AFP/Getty



Following Sunday’s attack, the state governor requested more security forces in the state and the deployment of more resources, he said in a statement.

But according to Mr Al-Mustapha, military bases have been abandoned as a result of the attacks. While Sabon Birni was home to five military bases last year, “now, we have only one in the entire with security operatives present”, he said.

The term “banditry” tends to be used locally to refer to young men of the Fulani ethnic group, nomadic herders embroiled in a decades-long dispute with Hausa farmers over access to land and water. But there are reported to be several groups contributing to the violence, including reactionary vigilantes and financially-motivated opportunists.

Arguing that “the violence is assuming an insurgent nature” and referencing anecdotal reports suggesting a growing link to the Islamist group Boko Haram, a security analyst at the University of Jos argued on Monday that Nigeria’s government should label the so-called “bandit” groups a terrorist threat.

While the identity of these groups responsible for the violence was largely unclear in recent years, “the elevation of attacks and the atrocities they commit has created a pattern,” Dr Sallek Yaks Musa told The Conversation, adding: “The motive appears to be to displace people and occupy their arable lands.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music