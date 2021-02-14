VIDEO: Chike + Simi = Running (Remix)

Simi, who recently returned from the United States added what she does – class. The song then goes from good to commercially viable. The production is also slightly touched up.

Artiste: Chiké featuring Simi

Song: Running (Remix)

Album: Boo of the Booless

Year: February 12, 2021

Video Director: Clarence Peters Montage

Song Producer: TBA

Composers: Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, Simisola Kosoko

Genre: Afro&B

Label: TBA

Sourced From Nigerian Music