Observation is a crime: The Fela Hall of Fame honour | #YNaijaCover

For the average Nigerian, if the current state of the nation is anything to consider, this might not be the best of times to be proud of the country.

From issues of insecurity which continues to assume a deeply divisive dimension, to the worsening issue of the economy, dozens of worrisome policies as well as systemic rot, it’s of late, been a difficult time for any Nigerian to remain in love with this fatherland.

On the sidelines, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected international football, so much so that the game which in time past served as a unifier has also been absent. This fiasco would however, take a new turn on Friday, as the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti inspired some form of magic from his grave.

How did it all happen?

Twitter user and Writer, @PaoloAbamwa, had on Thursday, tweeted:

“Just peeped that Fela Kuti has the lowest amount of votes to be selected for the rock and roll hall of fame induction, we can’t let that happen, o wrong nau.”

As if it was determined to ignite some wild fire on social media, some influencers related with his point and in no time, the campaign had started for Fela to be listed among the top 5.

Trust Nigerians to come out of their shells to prove their power in a competition with folks of other countries or sundry struggles. Fela had moved up to the lead position in less than 24 hours! Music stars, politicians, other celebrities et al. all caught the fever and it almost everyone on Twitter NG appointed themselves campaign directors. What a positive epidemic!

Ironically, Abami Eda had sang on ‘Observation is no crime,’ but on this matter, it would seem like every bystander would be eventually punished for onlooking; and the entire glitz around the campaign for votes is what we love to see. It doesn’t come without lessons though.

Lessons to learn:

While it is inevitable that numerous variables divide us as a people -language, traditions, religion, political ideologies (in the littlest of forms), this Fela campaign is another opportunity for every Nigerian to see the power of a united people. Like the Jews, who are globally considered to possess that strong determination to persist in difficult times and assist others in times of need, Nigerians can channel such positive energy as they’ve shown this Friday and several times to nation building and fulfilling their destiny as ‘Good people, great nation.’

Above anything else, we must not only continue to play to our areas of strengths and emphasise on them, there is a burning need to make concrete efforts towards appreciating our differences and diversity, with the aim of harnessing them for the greater good of all.

For the Hall of Fame honour, voting ends on April 30th, and every individual can “vote once daily, or multiple times daily as long as you have credible email addresses.”

Heed to that announcement and let’s bring it home.

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Political Journalist, Analyst and Social Change Advocate with major interest in Nigerian Politics, Governance and Sports.

Sourced From Nigerian Music