Veteran Highlife Musician Feladey Is Dead
According to reports, the singer had a fever before he passed away on Wednesday, July 28..
Veteran highlife musician, Felix Odey aka Feladey has passed away.
According to reports, the singer had a fever before he passed away on Wednesday, July 28.
The musician who popularised Rex Lawson’s ‘Sawale’ in the 90s and the subsequent single, ‘Band Boys’, became a Christian later in life and stopped playing circular songs.
May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
Sourced From Nigerian Music