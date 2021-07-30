You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Veteran Highlife Musician Feladey Is Dead

Village Reporter ,
#BBNaija: If I Had To Choose Someone To Be With, It Would Be Nini – Saga Reveals
#BBNaija Special Diary Session: Who Are The Wild Cards?

<!– –>

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1

<!– –>

According to reports, the singer had a fever before he passed away on Wednesday, July 28..

altalt

Veteran highlife musician, Felix Odey aka Feladey has passed away.

According to reports, the singer had a fever before he passed away on Wednesday, July 28.

The musician who popularised Rex Lawson’s ‘Sawale’ in the 90s and the subsequent single, ‘Band Boys’, became a Christian later in life and stopped playing circular songs.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

Veteran highlife musician, Felix Odey, aka Feladey, is dead Morocco: Anambra govt mourns renowned highlife musician, Maduka First black superstar country musician, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 Highlife music legend, Pa Chris Ajilo, is dead

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.