Veteran Highlife Musician Feladey Is Dead

According to reports, the singer had a fever before he passed away on Wednesday, July 28..

Veteran highlife musician, Felix Odey aka Feladey has passed away.

The musician who popularised Rex Lawson’s ‘Sawale’ in the 90s and the subsequent single, ‘Band Boys’, became a Christian later in life and stopped playing circular songs.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

