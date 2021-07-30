You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Courant arts picks for Aug. 1-7: Decades of music, Yale Summer Cabaret and Spring Hill Arts Gathering

Village Reporter ,

The second and final weekend of the Spring Hill Arts Gathering (SHAG) festival at Spring Hill Vineyard in Washington is divided into three distinct themes. Friday is “Movement and Expression,” with performances from Pilobolus, Connecticut Ballet, Brother(Hood) Dance and others. Saturday is “Music Fest” with K.T. Tunstall, Brooklyn Raga Massive, Innov Gnawa and more. SHAG’s last day is a free community-based Washington Town Party celebration with an “Old Time Barn Dance,” “A Tribute to Town Heroes, a marketplace, performances and more. Day passes are $45 for Friday and Saturday; Sunday is free. springhillartsgathering.com.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

HIP Video Promo presents: Dom Whalley brings all the summer vibes in new music video “Ride” on Hollywood Life The Best Music Of February: NPR Staff Picks Google Doodle’s posthumous birthday celebration for Nigerian music legend Oliver de Coque Carolyne Naomi joins KARE 11’s ‘MN Bands Together’ summer concert series

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.