Courant arts picks for Aug. 1-7: Decades of music, Yale Summer Cabaret and Spring Hill Arts Gathering

The second and final weekend of the Spring Hill Arts Gathering (SHAG) festival at Spring Hill Vineyard in Washington is divided into three distinct themes. Friday is “Movement and Expression,” with performances from Pilobolus, Connecticut Ballet, Brother(Hood) Dance and others. Saturday is “Music Fest” with K.T. Tunstall, Brooklyn Raga Massive, Innov Gnawa and more. SHAG’s last day is a free community-based Washington Town Party celebration with an “Old Time Barn Dance,” “A Tribute to Town Heroes, a marketplace, performances and more. Day passes are $45 for Friday and Saturday; Sunday is free. springhillartsgathering.com.

Sourced From Nigerian Music