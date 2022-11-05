Us terror alert has set Nigeria on panic mode, but we shall come out of it, says Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said the recent security alert issued by the United States Embassy in Nigeria would make Nigerians want to run away but they rather stay to fight to ensure the country remains peaceful.

This was even as he said the alert has set the country in a panic mode but the country shall come out of it.

Lai stated this in Kaduna on Friday during the presentation of the Kaduna state quarterly security report.

He lauded the efforts of the Nigerian military, working in concert with the government in handling the present security situation, noting that ” the Federal Government, like any other responsible government, will not swallow hook line and sinker any security alert from any other foreign country.

He however condemned what he described as the de-marketing of “their own country”, by a section of the Nigerian media, challenging the media to rather help rectify the trust deficit between the government and Nigerian citizens.

“What I have witnessed today is a validation of my position that the Nigerian military, working in concert with our government have what it takes to handle the security situation in NIgeria.

” And this brings me to the most topical issue today, which is the security alert sent by the United States of America as you the security situation in NIgeria, in Abuja in particular and in Nigeria as a whole.

“I want to say very categorically and without mincing words that, whatever is the intention of this security alert or this travel advisory, what it has done is that, it has terrorized our people and it has set the Nation in a panic mood.

“No doubt, the American government has a right to issue a travel advisory to its citizens, but that should not go to the extent of scare mongering.

“What the Federal Government has said is that, yes, this particular advisory was meant for the American citizens, but when it was leaked to the media, it caused a lot of panic to our people.

” And no responsible government will swallow hook line and sinker the security alert from any other foreign country, especially when we have confidence in our own military and other security agencies to gather intelligence and act upon it.

“Since this controversy, have been asking a question, as soon as we responded that, the federal government is in full control, and that we do quiet understand the situation, and that we are on top of it, some people have rushed to the media, some even having editorial criticizing the federal government.

“We make no apology that, we said that our military are on top of this situation, that our military are competent and even in some cases pay the supreme sacrifice to keep this secured.

“When the US issued the security alert, what did they expect us to do? To tell Nigerians to run away? No! We did what any responsible government will do, which is to reassure Nigerians, to let them know that the security agencies are on top of this matter and that they are doing everything everyday, including laying down their lives, to ensure that me and you sleep peacefully. And this is precisely what has been confirmed by the meeting here today.

