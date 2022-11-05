Controversial Nigerian socialite Hushpuppi sentenced 11 years in prison by US court

Popular Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas AKA Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment by the United States Central District Court in California for fraud and money laundering.

Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested in June 2020 in Dubai over an extensive fraud scheme that has robbed victims of their money in the U.S, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and other places.

He was then extracted to the United States where he was charged with fraud and money laundering, multiple counts of hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

He, however, pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to engage in money laundering.

Following the sentence on Friday (November 4), Hushpuppi will now spend only nine years in prison as he had already spent two years incarcerated in the US.

Hushpuppi had appealed to Judge Otis Wright narrating his source of wealth, criminal adventure, and regrets.

He commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for doing a thorough job in bringing him to justice and apologized to his family.

