US government to impose sanctions on Sudan

The US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order authorising sanctions against Sudan.

Sudan has been plunged into a political crisis as rival army generals battle over control of the military government.

Mr. Biden who has called the violence a tragedy and a betrayal of the Sudanese people said the fighting must end.

The US president said the violence in Sudan was a “threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States”.

Fighting in Sudan hasn’t abated as previous negotiated cease fires failed to hold with heavy fighting continuing in the capital Khartoum, as well as the adjoining cities of Omdurman and Bahri.

According to the World Food Programme an estimated over $13m worth of food aid destined for Sudan has been looted since fighting broke out last month.

Tens of thousands of people, including Sudanese citizens are said to have fled the fighting to Egypt, Chad and South Sudan.

The fighting between the rival groups followed rising tensions over the RSF’s integration into the military.

The main sticking points are plans to include the 100,000-strong RSF into the army, and who would then lead the new force.

The disagreement over the timetable for that has delayed the signing of an internationally backed agreement with political parties on a transition to democracy.

It is the first of such clashes since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

Sourced from Africa Feeds