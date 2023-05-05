US visa fees increased effective May 30

Applicants seeking to secure a nonimmigrant US visas effective May 30, 2023 would have to pay more.

In a statement, the US government has said fees for visas have now been increased from this month.

“The fee for B1/B2 visas for business and tourist travel, F visas for international students, J exchange visitor visas, and other visa classes not requiring a petition will increase to $185 (from $160).

“For petition-based nonimmigrant categories (H, L, O, P, Q, and R), the fee will increase to $205 (from $190),” a statement from the US embassy in Ghana said.

According to the US Embassy the fee increase is established by the Department of State in Washington, D.C. and will take effect equally at all U.S. Embassies and Consulates around the world.

It further clarified that “Fees are increasing for new visa applications as of May 30, 2023, only.

Applicants who pay the visa fee before May 30, 2023, and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day payment is made are not affected by this change.

Source: Africafeeds.com