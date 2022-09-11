Ugandan media reflects on Queen coverage

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Ugandan media has been at the forefront of telling her story.

Many local television and radio stations have had to interrupt normal broadcasting in order to relay events happening in the United Kingdom to their local audiences.

Uganda’s government newspaper, the New Vision, has been carrying front-page stories remembering the Queens’ visit to the country.

“It was a shock to us but we got on as you know in the media when something happens you immediately prepare yourself and offer the audience what you think would be beneficial to our audience here, so we jumped on the story and because of the historical links we have with Britain, a lot of our people follow the news about the monarchy, about the UK government, about what’s happening in Britain – a lot of our people follow that,” said Felix Osike, the Deputy Editor in Chief, New Vision Uganda.

There have also been mixed reactions from the public after the death of the monarch, owing to the historical background of the two countries and the bitter legacy of colonialism.

“Of course now here, among the young people, especially in the newsroom they are cognizant of the fact that well as she has been a great queen there also some dark things to consider especially the slavery and the colonialism,” said Joyce Nakato, a news reporter and NTV Uganda broadcaster.

Sourced from Africanews