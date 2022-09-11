Reactions As Portable Composes New Song To Honour Late Queen Elizabeth II [Video]

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has joined others around the world to mourn the death of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that the Queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday evening.

Her doctors had earlier expressed concern on the state of her health while her family had gathered at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she was placed under medical supervision.

Yesterday evening, Buckingham Palace, announced that the monarch who served her country for 70 years “peacefully” passed away in the afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

There have been mixed reactions to the death of the monarch in Nigeria. While some have praised her reign and prayed for the repose of her soul others have shared their angst against her colonial roots and have insisted that there is no reason to mourn her death.

Reacting to her passing, the Zazoo crooner took to his Instagram account to make a hilarious song wishing the queen whom he referred to as Iya Charlie, farewell.

He captioned the video, rip to Queen Elizabeth (Iya Charlie).

Below are some reactions to the video:

Djspicey: “Charlie, Shaolin temple .. werey olorin gidi ni boboyi”

Asabi__akewi: “GOD what all this bayii”

Ibrahimfreshcash: “What are you saying portable”

Bolajimembless: “Problem no Dey finish”

Willams_richard111: “Guy no be today na na yesterday”

_shine4dwise:“Only one mad man ”

Sourced From Nigerian Music