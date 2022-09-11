Nigerian Rapper, Ice Prince Released On Bail

Embattled Nigerian musician, Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince, who was remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for abducting and assaulting a Police officer, has been granted bail.

Naija News had reported earlier that the Hip Hop rapper was arrested last Friday by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos state Command for driving without license plates and abducting its personnel on duty post.

His lawyer, Folarin Dalmeida said Ice Prince was released from the Nigerian correctional centre in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday.

“His bail conditions have been met, and he was released yesterday (Thursday),” he said.

The 35-year-old entertainer was arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Ajah area of Lagos.

Ice Prince was arraigned on a three-count charge of assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out his statutory duties and abduction.

However, when the counts were read to him, the musician pleaded not guilty.

Passing his verdict after hearing the case, the court judge, Justice Taiwo Oyaniyi ordered the remand of Ice Prince at the Ikoyi Prison.

Oyaniyi subsequently granted Ice Prince bail in the sum of N500,000. He is also to provide the court with two responsible sureties.

The Magistrate ordered that he be remanded in the correctional centre until he fulfils his bail condition.

