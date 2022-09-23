Top 5 Hottest Nigerian music collaborations of 2022 so far

2022 has been a busy year in the music industry, with our favourites ensuring good music to all music fans worldwide.

There have also been numerous collaborative efforts recently; however, we will only look at 5 of the most popular collaborations this year.

Now let’s see the top hottest Nigerian music collabos in no particular order;

Baddest Boy – Skiibii featuring Davido

Skiibii, a well-known Nigerian singer, made a grand entrance into the year 2022 with the remix of his song “Baddest Boy Remix.” The duo successfully delighted fans with this commanding sound with the assistance of Omo Baba Olowo himself.’

[embedded content]

When the song was released, many people thought Davido had finally given Skiibii his hit song. We can’t say that’s completely false, because the music is already a smash, playing in almost every club in Nigeria and beyond. Baddest Boy was released in 2021 as part of the album “God Is Bigger Than Man.”

Omo Ope – Asake ft Olamide

Omo Ope, the jam of the moment from YBNL’s camp, is strong at No. 2. The Amapiano rhythm song is intended to spread positive vibes all the way. Omo Ope is definitely bigger than we expected, with 39 million streams on Audiomack as of this writing.

[embedded content]

“Omo Ope” by YBNL’s newest signing, Asake, with help from his new boss, Olamide. The talented Magic Stickz created this one-of-a-kind track.

Finesse – Pheelz ft BNXN

Finesse is more than a song; it’s an anthem, and we can thank Pheelz, Mr. Producer, and BNXN for that. Let’s not even examine how the song’s snippet, Finesse, effortlessly hypnotized everyone on social media. In fact, you could be praying and the next thing you know, you’re singing, “If I Broke Na My Business In Your Subconscious.”

[embedded content]

As a result, Finesse debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week of release, pushing Essence and Love Nwantiti down.

Overdose – Mavin

We’re guessing you didn’t see this coming, another Mavin All-Stars collaboration. Don Jazzy has done it again; this time, the result is the brand new hit Overdose.

[embedded content]

We must warn you, however, that this jam is highly addictive and has a high repeat value. Don Jazzy has certainly outdone himself this time. Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Magixx, Ladipoe, and Boy Spyce all appear on Overdose. Furthermore, Oversode has amassed a total of 33.4 million audiomack views.

Subgba Remix – Asake ft Burna Boy

Ololade Mi Asake has delivered an impressive remix of Sungba, which features Grammy Award-Winning singer Burna Boy, all the way from the YBNL camp. The remix quickly went viral on social media and in the streets, following the success of the original song.

[embedded content]

Sungba is also the second track on Asake’s EP, Ololade Asake, featuring Olamide. Sungba, like any other street jam, is addictive with raw lyrics, typically asking a lady not to be shy because he has enough money to take care of her; in return, she needs Sungbalaja.

With the addition of the African Giant, Sungba has undeniably all the ginger we could ever want. And guess what, it has 30.6 million audio mack streams, but don’t get hooked.

Sourced From Nigerian Music