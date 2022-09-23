What: Business Opportunities Seminar, Fall 2022 Edition

Who: African Development Bank’s Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Department

When: Wednesday, 12 October 2022; 08:00-10:30 GMT (Asia)

Thursday, 13 October 2022; 13:00 to 15:30 GMT (Africa, Americas and Europe)

Where: videoconference (via Zoom)

The Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Department of the African Development Bank will hold the 2nd edition of its Business Opportunities Seminar (BOS) 2022 on 12 and 13 October 2022.

The webinar brings together several partners: individual consultants, consulting firms, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers and commercial attachés to the embassies of the Bank’s member countries. It will be an opportunity for participants to learn more about the partnerships and the goods and services the Bank offers.

Bank experts will make presentations on the institution’s strategy, policies and operations, as well as its procurement rules and procedures. There will be thematic roundtables via videoconference, moderated by representatives of a specific sector, to discuss ongoing and upcoming activities in the Bank’s member countries. It will also be an opportunity to answer questions from all participants.

Participants are invited to register via one of the links below according to their location.

You will receive an email confirming your registration and with a link to the thematic presentations. The presentations provide preliminary information to participants to facilitate the roundtable discussions.

The seminar for the Asia region will be conducted exclusively in English.

Interpretation services (in English and French) will be provided for the Africa, Americas and Europe session.

