Tiwa Savage performs at King Charles III coronation concert

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, performed at the coronation concert of King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

The coronation of King Charles was held on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, England.

