Tigray Conflict: “War means the failure of politics” says Obasanjo

Africanews spoke with an iconic personality on the African continent.

Between 1999 to 2007, Olusegun Obasanjo played an instrumental role in bringing back and entrenching democratic institutions to Nigeria and was Africa’s first military head of state to hand over power to a civilian government.

He was recently announced African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa region.

In an exclusive interview with Africanews, the former Nigerian leader shed light on the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and how lessons learnt from the covid-19 pandemic can be applied to transform Africa’s food economy.

Sourced from Africanews