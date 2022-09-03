TICAD8 Official Side Event: Africa Continental Investor Convening: Partnering for SDG Investments in the Green & Blue Economy in Pursuit of…

Date: 6 September 2022

Time: 20:00-21:40 (JST), 11:00-12:40 (GMT)

Co-organizers: African Development Bank and United Nations Development Programme

Venue: Online

Languages: English /French/ Japanese/ Arabic/ Portuguese

On 6 September 2022, the African Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme will host an event to showcase investment opportunities in the green and blue economy on the continent, including their potential to drive regional integration. The event will also provide an opportunity to engage with both domestic and international investors seeking to make contributions to realizing the Sustainable Development Goals across Africa.

The event will take place virtually on the sidelines of the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8). Mr. Wale Shonibare, Director of the Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation Department of the African Development Bank, will join a panel discussion on investments in the green & blue economy in pursuit of regional integration and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

TICAD8 was held on 27 and 28 August 2022 in Tunis, where Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Japan will invest up to $30 billion over three years to support further development in Africa. The government of Japan and the African Development Bank announced financial cooperation worth $5 billion under the fifth phase of the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa initiative from 2023 to 2025, to reinforce development and green growth.

The African Development Bank seeks to promote strong, shared and sustainable growth in Africa. In 2015, five Bank Group priorities, known as “the High 5s”, aligned with the 2013-2022 Strategy, were set out. These are: Light up and power Africa; Feed Africa; Industrialize Africa; Integrate Africa; and Improving the quality of life for the people of Africa. All efforts regarding the High 5s will help Africa achieve close to 90% of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN Development Programme, having a long track record of working in public finance and private sector development, is well positioned within the UN system to advance financing for the Sustainable Development Goals. UNDP has seen a growing demand from partners to scale up its work around public finance, as well as private sector engagement, development, and finance issues.

