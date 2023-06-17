The African Praise Experience concert delights attendees

Gospel music concert, The African Praise Experience, has left fans and creatives in awe with its heartfelt performances delivered by artistes who brought the stage to life.

The event was held on June 10, 2023, at House on the Rock Cathedral in Lagos.

One of the highlights of the day was when gospel singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori, requested for the audience to switch on their lights and acknowledge illumination, which captured the true essence of TAPE.

In a statement sent to Merrymakers, the convener and head pastor of the church, Paul Adefarasin, spoke passionately about the importance of gospel music on a global scale. He also urged the industry to break down barriers and support its growth. He emphasised the need for professionally produced studio sound to enhance the quality of the music.

He said, “We are going to take this gospel music to the best quality that it can get to, and we are happy to be part of that process.”

The cleric also expressed his commitment to taking gospel music to the world and desired that gospel musicians get the same opportunities as secular artistes. His goal is to elevate the music ministry to a global level.

The church also spoke on its plans to host the Spirit Life Conference with popular American preacher, Bishop TD Jakes, and his daughter, Sarah Roberts, and another edition of The Experience concert soon. Fans are encouraged to remember the incredible experience of TAPE and carry its message with them always.