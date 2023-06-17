Douye Ajeh reveals inspiration behind latest song

A singer, Duoye Ajeh, has spoken on the inspiration behind his latest single, ‘Dwelling in Your Presence’. The singer, who describes himself as a true worshipper, said he delivered the song with a melody that has both harmony and depth. Besides, the song puts its listener in a heightened mood of reverence and worship to God.

In a statement sent to Saturday Beats, Ajeh, who is under the record label, EeZee Conceptz, said, “I had an opportunity to talk to other musicians at a seminar/training, and after the session, we just started worshiping and ministering to God. Then the lyrics of the song dropped in my heart and I started singing them instantly. The whole song practically came to me instantly.”

He also spoke about his promising career and noted that he still has a lot to cover in his career. He said, “I just barely started my career. There is a lot more ground to cover. I strongly believe that this is the least I will ever be and there is more to come. Starting off my solo career featuring American singer, Todd Dulaney, on my first song titled, ‘Awamaridi’, was a big opportunity I do not take for granted. My pastors, Biodun and Modele Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly church made that happen.”

Acknowledging the impact his record label has had on his career, Ajeh said, “It has had a massive impact. Their name and pedigree is a sure door-opener. My songs are not just to entertain people, they are also meant to be a blessing to their lives.”