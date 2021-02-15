The 17 African countries placed on UK’s travel ‘red list’

– Advertisement –





The United Kingdom has placed 17 African countries on what it calls a ‘red list’, with travelers from these countries hit with new travel measures.

Travelers from these countries are to quarantine for 10 days in government-approved hotels and will have to take care of their bills during their stay.

The cost for travelers from the African countries on the ‘red -list’ will not be less than $100 per night.

The African countries affected by this latest travel measures are:

• Angola

– Advertisement –



• Botswana

• Burundi

• Cape Verde

• DRC

– Advertisement –





• Eswatini

• Lesotho

• Malawi

• Mauritius

• Mozambique

• Namibia

• Rwanda

• Seychelles

• South Africa

• Tanzania

• Zambia

• Zimbabwe

The UK previously banned the entry of passengers from 11 African countries including South Africa.

This decision was announced amid the spread of the new Covid-19 variant from South Africa.

Effective February 15 the UK says the restriction on travelers from areas they perceive as red zone will begin.

Meanwhile there are new measures also covering arrivals in England from 33 countries.

Travelers from those countries will have to pay some €2,000 to self-isolate for 10 days in a pre-booked hotel room.

Breaking the rules could see people charged fines of up to €11,500 – or even face 10 years in prison, according to the UK government.

Source: Africafeeds.com