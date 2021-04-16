Teams ranked and allocated for Tokyo 2020 Olympic football draws 

Samantha Johnson will present the live-streamed event on 21 April. FIFA Legends Lindsay Tarpley and Ryan Nelsen will be the draw assistants.

The 28 teams that have qualified for the Olympic football tournaments will discover their first opponents in the draw, to be held on 21 April at 10:00 CET, at the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

Hosts Japan will take the lead spot in Group A (men’s) and Group E (women’s), with the men’s teams allocated into four pots based on a ranking built according to performances at the past five Olympic football tournaments. The ranking is weighted so that recent performances play a more prominent role, and a bonus is given to those nations who finished their qualifying competition as continental champions.

The 16 sides will be drawn into four groups of four (Groups A to D), and the pot allocation for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament is as follows: