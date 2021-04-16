NDLEA Arrest: Rapper CDQ says whoever is behind his ordeal will face the wrath

The music star who hasn’t taken his arrest likely took to his Twitter page on Thursday, April 15, 2021, where he delivered a message for those behind his ordeal.

“My mum just said mio leyan shugbon mo ni Olohun. eleshe nimi o shugbon mio ba t’eda je ri. fi gbogbo ija e le fun Olohun whoever is behind all these false accusations it shall boomerang on them and their family… They can’t spoil d name I built with sweat n blood. Yeh Yeh,” he tweeted.

It would be recalled that the rapper was arrested on Wednesday, April 14, for possession of some substance known as ‘loud’ a cannabis variant.

According to the NDLEA’s Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the rapper was arrested and granted bail.

“Yes, CDQ was arrested in his house at Lekki for being in possession of cannabis. He was arrested based on intelligence. As of last night, he was granted administrative bail, but he is expected back into custody today because it is an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

He, however, disclosed that he was under investigation by the agency for possession of the illegal substance.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on the night of his arrest, the rapper hinted at foul play.

Sourced From Nigerian Music