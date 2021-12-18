South Africans speak out over Zuma imprisonment ruling

The South African court, North Gauteng High Court ruled that the country’s former President Jacob Zuma should be returned to prison.

The court is also saying his medical parole was unlawful. Meanwhile, Zuma’s lawyer’s filed a notice on Wednesday to appeal the high court judgment. Some South Africans say the law must be followed.

“I can’t say much about this. We must follow the guidelines of the Constitution. We need to follow the law and adhere to that.”

Another South Africa says the former President is too old to be imprisoned.

“This situation is not nice for anyone. They need to forgive him because alot of the time some people get away with many things. Zuma can’t say much for himself. They need to let him go.”

Former President Jacob Zuma was released in September for an undisclosed medical condition. He had been jailed for failing to attend an inquiry into corruption during his presidency.

Sourced from Africanews