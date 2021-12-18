Nigerian Social Media Awards unfolds 2021 winners





Music star, David Adeleke, known as Davido, has emerged tops in Naija Game of Thrones, the premium category of the Nigerian Social Media Awards, NSMA, 2021, beating contestants like 2Baba, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Big Wiz, Olamide, Don Jazzy and Genevieve Nnaji to it, confirming him as the ultimate brand ambassador in the social media space in Nigeria.

In a result electronically collated by Fundelex Infosystems and vetted by a Council of Jury headed by Ngozi Emedolibe, it was noticed that Davido, while securing a considerably higher number of votes, also had the most engagement with social media users in Nigeria. The Council of Jury of the Nigerian Social Media Awards, equally announced Mr. P, Peter Okoye, as the winner of Naija X-Factor category ahead of celebrities like Phyno, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, King Rudy, Yemi Alade, Funke Akindele and Timaya. The Nigerian Social Media Awards, an initiative to recognise personalities, brands and services having the most impact in Nigeria also listed winners like: Jumia (Best Online Shopping Mall and Most IT-Driven Company) l, GT Bank (Most Customer-Friendly Bank), Shoprite (Best Grocery/Retail Shop), Nigeria LNG Ltd (Best in Corporate Governance), Lagos State ( Most Active State on Social Media), Nyesom Wike (Best State Governor on Social Media), Linda Ikeji (Best Blogger), RCCG (Fastest Growing Religious Organization on Social Media) and Dino Melaye (Most Visible Public/ Political Figure on Social Media).

Others are: Indomie Noodles (Best Selling Product and Most Visible Food/Beverage Company), Airtel (Most Creative Campaign), MTN (Best Network/Connectivity Award), Punch (Best Mainstream Media, Print), Arise (Best Mainstream Media Television), Wazobia FM (Best Mainstream Media, Radio), Phebe (Best Trending Short Video, Spoken Words) and Broda Shaggy (Best Trending Video, Comedy). Francis Amirize, project coordinator of the Nigerian Social Media Awards, describing the recognition as the authentic voice of the people on social media, said the competition which kicked off in the second quarter of the year is an eye-opener to the reality that social media is the most impactful tool in this generation.









TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…





Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music