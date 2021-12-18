The Live Experience: Burna Boy prepares for December 27 concert





Grammy Award – winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, has been confirmed to perform live at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos on December 27. After months of touring the globe with his 2020 album, Twice as Tall, the African music star is finally coming home to Lagos, Nigeria to thrill fans across the country in a much-anticipated concert tagged, The Live Experience.

So far, BurnaBoy has sold out at the famous O2 arena in London and has held concerts across Geneva, Hamburg, Munich, and Dublin among others. He also performed in Greece before returning to England, where he watched Manchester United’s game before performing on stage later that day with Paul Pogba. The Grammy Award winner took to his Instagram page to make the big announcement, stating that his Lagos concert will be held at the Eko Convention Center on December 27. In his words: “Nigeria, I didn’t forget you!





Sourced From Nigerian Music