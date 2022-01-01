South Africans join Tutu’s funeral service virtually

A section of South Africa’s residents participated in the funeral mass of the late archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu virtually.

A giant screen was situated outside the funeral venue to serve this purpose.

Due to covid 19 restrictions, only hundred people, mainly family members and state officials were allowed entry to the St. George’s cathedral here in Cape Town where the service was taking place.

Among them was a former Robben Island prisoner, Andele Maple, who described how Tutu was “a healer and saviour” of the victims of apartheid.

Robben Island, off Cape Town, was used by the apartheid regime as a jail for political prisoners, including Nelson Mandela.

Also paying tribute to Tutu on Saturday was artist Lebani Sirenje who said he had travelled down from Johannesburg as a mark of respect for the late archbishop.

He said he had come to paint a “fallen legend”.” For me he played a big role, he liberated Africa as a whole when he said, ‘we are a rainbow nation’ because I think that also meant that all Africans come into South Africa with that statement that we are ‘one rainbow nation’.”

The 1984 Nobel laureate died on December 26 at age 90.

