South African MPs vote against impeaching Ramaphosa over graft report

South Africa’s parliament on Tuesday voted against starting an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Lawmakers voted to reject the report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct.

The case relates to the Phala Phala farm scandal, in which the president is accused of a cover-up when the theft of foreign currency at his private game farm took place back in 2020.

Evidence of potential misconduct after allegations that he concealed the theft of foreign currency from his game farm has fuelled calls for him to step down.

The governing ANC party before the vote instructed its 230 lawmakers, including those known to be against the president, to reject the report because its findings have been challenged in court.

Some 214 lawmakers voted against setting up an impeachment committee, while 148 voted in favour, two abstentions were registered.

With Mr Ramaphosa surviving the latest vote in parliament, he is likely to be re-elected as ANC president at the party’s elective conference which starts on Friday.

Source: Africafeeds.com