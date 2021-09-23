South africa mourns newly elected johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo
A tragedy has struck South Africa’s Johannesburg city again. Newly elected Johannesburg
Mayor, Jolidee Matongo died in car crash this past weekend hours after a door to door local
government election campaign with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto.
The 46 year old had been elected as Mayor of the city on August 10th after his predecessor, Geoff
Makhubo succumbed to Covid-19 complications in July. Johannesburg residents say they had
little time to get to know the Mayor.
“Unfortunately, I had no time to familiarize myself with this new mayor. However, from a far he
seemed like a person who wanted to do good amd fix existing issues. It’s sad that he passed
away like especially because the elections are around the corner,”
President Cyril Ramaphosa in a written statement said on Monday that nothing could prepare
the country for the sudden loss. Ramaphosa said the Johannesburg mayor was looking forward
to the forthcoming local government elections. However, some residents of Johannesburg are
asking if the ruling party, African National Congress’s will be able to fill the position before the
local government elections begin in November.