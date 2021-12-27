Somalia: President ‘suspends’ powers of PM Mohamed Hussein Roble

Somalia’s president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has suspended from office Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble following allegations of corruption and misconduct leveled against him.

In a statement issued by Villa Somalia, the official residence of the President, on Sunday December 26, Roble was accused of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.

“The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption”.

The suspension of Roble’s powers comes after both parties engaged in a verbal war on Sunday, accusing each other of holding up the country’s ongoing parliamentary elections.

“entered the fray with allegations of corruption and misappropriation of public funds, and an investigation is underway to determine the allegations, the work and powers of the Prime Minister have been suspended pending an investigation,” the president’s statement read.

The election, which began on November 1, was expected to climax on December 24. However, a newly elected parliamentarian said that only 24 out of 275 lawmakers had been elected by Saturday.

The statement added that other members of the Council of Ministers would continue their duties in accordance with the laws of the country.

Sourced from Africanews