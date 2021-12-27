Shatta Wale faces backlash after insulting Nigerian musicians

Shatta Wale is on the receiving end of a heated backlash after taking a dig at Nigerian musicians. In a video from his show making t…

Shatta Wale is on the receiving end of a heated backlash

after taking a dig at Nigerian musicians.

In a video from his show making the rounds on social media,

the Ghanaian singer taunted Nigerians who he claimed had sworn he wouldn’t sell

out his own concert.

The dancehall star reiterated that he doesn’t need to work

with Nigerians to sell out a stadium.

“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadium. I don’t

need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,”

Shatta could be heard saying while addressing a cheering audience.

Shatta’s comment has since stirred up a wave of condemnatory

remarks from Nigerian entertainers.

Ghana’s Shatta Wale has a few words for the Nigerian music industry 👀 pic.twitter.com/PGsrxqAnaF — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) December 26, 2021

In a post via Instagram, DJ Big N, Mavin Records in-house

disc jockey, called Shatta Wale a “local champion”.

“I watched this video more than once. I tried to see your

point. We are not the enemy,” the DJ

wrote .

“You can’t Blaitanlty say ‘f**k Nigerians ‘ and think there

won’t be any repercussions.

“We are not to blame

that you are a local champion. Look at your counterpart @stonebwoyb He works

smart. Stop this bickering and talk true.”

In turn, IK Ogbonna, the Nollywood actor, described him

as a “complete disappointment”.

He charged the Ghanaian singer to deal with his “complexes”

and apologise for his statement.

“You are a total and complete disappointment. In a time

where we should be growing together and helping each other through creative

collaborations,” the film star wrote.

“You should

appreciate the Nigerian artiste because a win for any Nigerian artiste is a win

for Africa.

“How do you promote unity with utterances like this? This is

very weak from you.

“Deal with your complex issues and grow up. As an artist, I

have featured in a few Ghana movies and I have also worked with amazing,

adorable Ghanaians here in Nigeria. You should totally apologise for this hate

speech.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music