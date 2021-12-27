Shatta Wale faces backlash after insulting Nigerian musicians
Shatta Wale is on the receiving end of a heated backlash
after taking a dig at Nigerian musicians.
In a video from his show making the rounds on social media,
the Ghanaian singer taunted Nigerians who he claimed had sworn he wouldn’t sell
out his own concert.
The dancehall star reiterated that he doesn’t need to work
with Nigerians to sell out a stadium.
“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadium. I don’t
need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,”
Shatta could be heard saying while addressing a cheering audience.
Shatta’s comment has since stirred up a wave of condemnatory
remarks from Nigerian entertainers.
Ghana’s Shatta Wale has a few words for the Nigerian music industry 👀 pic.twitter.com/PGsrxqAnaF
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) December 26, 2021
In a post via Instagram, DJ Big N, Mavin Records in-house
disc jockey, called Shatta Wale a “local champion”.
“I watched this video more than once. I tried to see your
point. We are not the enemy,” the DJ
wrote.
“You can’t Blaitanlty say ‘f**k Nigerians ‘ and think there
won’t be any repercussions.
“We are not to blame
that you are a local champion. Look at your counterpart @stonebwoyb He works
smart. Stop this bickering and talk true.”
In turn, IK Ogbonna, the Nollywood actor, described him
as a “complete disappointment”.
He charged the Ghanaian singer to deal with his “complexes”
and apologise for his statement.
“You are a total and complete disappointment. In a time
where we should be growing together and helping each other through creative
collaborations,” the film star wrote.
“You should
appreciate the Nigerian artiste because a win for any Nigerian artiste is a win
for Africa.
“How do you promote unity with utterances like this? This is
very weak from you.
“Deal with your complex issues and grow up. As an artist, I
have featured in a few Ghana movies and I have also worked with amazing,
adorable Ghanaians here in Nigeria. You should totally apologise for this hate
speech.”