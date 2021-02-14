SINGLE: Ajebo Hustlers + Omah Lay = Pronto
Details/Takeaway: ‘Pronto’ is a metaphor for immediately. On this connect of Port Harcourt-bed artists, Ajebo Hustlers and Omah Lay connect. This is the second straight Port Harcourt connect by Ajebo Hustlers after ‘Symbiosis’ by Nissi.
This new record discusses the dedication of a female lover to satisfying her lover’s needs.
Date: February 12, 2021
Song Title: Pronto
Artist: Ajebo Hustlers featuring Omah Lay
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Semzi
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: Avante
You can play the song below;
