VIDEO: Teni featuring Davido – For You

The song sees TENI THE ENTERTAINER and Davido trade pitch-perfect vocals amongst poignant acoustic production.

According to Teni, “‘For You’ is a record I made to celebrate the essence of love, sacrifice and the reaffirmation to always be there for that special someone who means the world to you. I have always wanted to make a record like this with Davido especially because of my admiration for him as an artist, father and someone with a big heart.“

Davido says, “This is a special record and as a father to three beautiful kids, I know how much they mean to me and how I am ready to give them everything good the world has to offer.”

Date: February 12, 2021

Song Title: For You

Artist: Teni featuring Davido

Genre: Afro-pop, Electronic

Producer: Pheelz

Album: Wondaland

Video Director: Adetula Adebowale

Label: Dr. Dolor/Platoon

Sourced From Nigerian Music