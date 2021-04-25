Singer Skiibii Acquires Brand New Lexus SUV (photos)

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nigerian singer, Skiibii has gifted himself a brand new Lexus SUV.

He shared photos of the luxury vehicle via his Instagram story and wrote in one post: “Welcome home baby.”

Meanwhile, Canada-based Nigerian disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch has reacted to the World Bank’s disclosure that Nigeria has the highest percentage of the population without access to electricity globally.

The country overtook the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

World Bank’s Practice Manager, West and Central Africa Energy, Ashish Khanna stated this during the presentation of the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP) factsheet during the World Bank’s virtual meeting with journalists on Thursday.

Khanna also disclosed that the World Bank has aided the nation’s power sector with $1.25 billion in two years.

The World Bank official lamented that the country’s power sector has not kept up with demand or provides reliable supply to existing customers

“Between June 2020 and February 2021, the World Bank Board approved US$1.25 billion financing to support the Government in its efforts to reset the power sector. World Bank’s Power Sector Recovery Operation and Distribution Sector Recovery Programme are designed to support PSRP implementation.

