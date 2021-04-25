You are here
Nigerians react as Keyamo drags Eedris Abdulkareem

Village Reporter ,

Keyamo attacks Abdulkareem for disparaging him in new song

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have reacted to Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo’s claims of how hip hop artiste and activist, Eedris Abdulkareem allegedly begged him for money.

The “Mr Lecturer” crooner had released a song, ‘Jaga Jaga Reloaded’ where he disparaged the minister, saying “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o.”

According to Keyamo, he “laughed out so loud and even danced to the rhythm too. But there’s a small story behind this poor attempt at blackmail.”

In a Twitter thread, Keyamo with different private conversations he had with Abdulkareem, revealed how the rapper wanted to join Buhari’s campaign in 2018, albeit for a fee.

When the minister declined, Abdulkareem allegedly switched to the fact that he wanted a loan to pay for his hotel bills to the tune of N1.3m & to cater for his ‘sick mum.

Keyamo said the latest is the ‘jagajaga reloaded’ that he has waxed to vent his frustrations at not getting into the system.

Nigerians have taken to their social media with mixed reactions on the matter. While some slammed the singer, calling him stomach activist, others are of the opinion that the minister stooped so low to release private chats.

Some social media users also said the minister has done a free PR for the song.

Check reactions below:

