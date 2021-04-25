Nigerians react as Keyamo drags Eedris Abdulkareem

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have reacted to Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo’s claims of how hip hop artiste and activist, Eedris Abdulkareem allegedly begged him for money.

The “Mr Lecturer” crooner had released a song, ‘Jaga Jaga Reloaded’ where he disparaged the minister, saying “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o.”

According to Keyamo, he “laughed out so loud and even danced to the rhythm too. But there’s a small story behind this poor attempt at blackmail.”

In a Twitter thread, Keyamo with different private conversations he had with Abdulkareem, revealed how the rapper wanted to join Buhari’s campaign in 2018, albeit for a fee.

When the minister declined, Abdulkareem allegedly switched to the fact that he wanted a loan to pay for his hotel bills to the tune of N1.3m & to cater for his ‘sick mum.

Keyamo said the latest is the ‘jagajaga reloaded’ that he has waxed to vent his frustrations at not getting into the system.

Nigerians have taken to their social media with mixed reactions on the matter. While some slammed the singer, calling him stomach activist, others are of the opinion that the minister stooped so low to release private chats.

Some social media users also said the minister has done a free PR for the song.

Eedris really begged to be part of Buhari Team in 2018 even though Buhari was already performing badly then, that’s very ridiculous. But the Jagajaga reloaded is a song portraying the reality of things. I will focus on the song and not the singer even though thunder fire Eedris. — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) April 25, 2021

At what point did Eedris introduce himself as an activist? All musicians are hustlers. Don’t lose focus — Olúyẹmí Fásípè (@YemieFASH) April 25, 2021

Remix of Nigeria Jaga Jaga or Jaga Jaga reloaded is long overdue sha, when Eedris sang that song Nigeria was in Dubai, now Nigeria is in Yobe. We are grateful to Keyamo for the PR. — UNCLE AJ (@UNCLE_AJALA) April 25, 2021

Pantami can change his views about terrorism but Eedris cant change his views about your principal? I think it is Islamophobic to attack a fasting Muslim man in the very holy month of Ramadan. https://t.co/vQXkLwOhdP — Seyi 🐻 (@Seyi__) April 25, 2021

Festus Keyamo has ignored a lot of the things he criticised in the past but he is within his rights to fire back at Eedris Abdulkareem with receipts. Minus the phone number that was showing. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) April 25, 2021

Eedris and Keyamo’s fight isn’t our business, both are STOMACH ACTIVIST. Truth is, the number of Nigerians hoping to steal that decayed national cake is more than those already stealing it. “Nigeria JagaJaga” would easily turn to “Loading” if many of you had tasted from the cake. — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) April 25, 2021

BREAKING: Festus Kamaru Usman Keyamu demolishes Eedris Jorge Masvidal Abdulkareem, knocks out all other hustlers, sorry, activists at the sidelines pic.twitter.com/ZkhLcwaBAO — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) April 25, 2021

The strategy is to distract you from Isa Pantami, and you people are falling for it already, Eedris is not our problem, how many Isa Pantami do we have in government? Now that is the problem. — Olúyẹmí Fásípè (@YemieFASH) April 25, 2021

If I were Eedris I would just thank Keyamo for the free promo of my song. The Jagajaga song will blow. — Olúyẹmí Fásípè (@YemieFASH) April 25, 2021

Those of you that came to my dm to beg to be a member of BMC immediately your Atiku lost out in 2019 are also trolling Eedris abi? You better start deleting your tweets before I start reeling out your receipts💃💃💃 — Iyalaya (@lollylarry1) April 25, 2021

A so called honourable minister leaking private messages just to prove a point, is the height of dishonourable. Eedris reached out to you yes but Keyamo left the substance of his music and chose inconsequential issues. We will buy Pampers for Keyamo. — Okey (@Okeydegeneral) April 25, 2021

We’ve #forgiven Eedris Abdulkareem because he was very young and impressionable when he made those appeals to Festus KEYAMO. Any further criticism will be seen an a #Cancel Campaign and Anti-north. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) April 25, 2021

@fkeyamo is detailed and ruthless with facts If not for him , we won’t have known that Eedris ‘s body and soul is with the Buhari’s government Eedris Abdulkareem right now 👇 pic.twitter.com/K9Wo4xZJRr — Buhari’s Prodigal Daughter (@johnnysleek) April 25, 2021

If Festus could release the receipt of Eedris and he is yet to reply Many more of your role model celebrities receipts still stored in our leaders vaults. We go see am here one day, especially that popular nollywood actress wey dey always jam talk — Duke of Ibadanland (@omoba_scholes) April 25, 2021

There is nothing wrong with sharing Eedris Abdulkareem’s phone number. If Keyamo hadn’t done that, they will still come here to form “RAMBO” with denials. Those naysayers should be put where they belong. We are tired of their nuisance in our public space. — ESPANA101 (@AkimAlasan) April 25, 2021

When I watched the Nigeria “jagajaga reloaded” & saw Festus Keyamo picture. I knew Eedris Rustler Abdulkareem touched the wrongest tail. You can’t rustle @fkeyamo thru gaslighting. Keyamo is a street Senior Advocate.😂🤣😂 — Osquare (@osquare78) April 25, 2021

