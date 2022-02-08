Singer Kizz Daniel Causes A Stir As He Dances With Popular Actress On Stage

Popular Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel, has shared a new picture of himself on Instagram. The talented singer took to his Instagram page to share a loved-up picture of himself while dancing with popular Yoruba movie actress, Eniola Badmus. Both of them were at a stage show while they enjoyed dancing together in front of their fans. The picture caught the attention of his Instagram followers, who reacted by sharing their thoughts on her Instagram page.

Kizz Daniel has established himself as one of the most sought-after male musicians in Nigeria, and his fans always admire his songs. He has always been known for sharing pictures of himself on Instagram, and this time he drew reactions from his fans by dancing with the chubby actress.

Kizz Daniel added an intriguing caption to the post, saying, “Na who talk dey hear word.”Na who wise dey fear God”. This caption means he is trying to let people understand that it is wise to have the fear of God in mind.

The picture attracted a reaction from the actress too, as she reacted to the picture by saying, “It’s plenty oo,” which shows that she appreciated and enjoyed her moment with the singer. Others also reacted differently, as some of them loved seeing them together, while others found the picture funny.

Content created and supplied by: Worldnewsreporter (via Opera

News )