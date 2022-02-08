Watch| Funny As Madman Joins Youths To Nigerian Dance Legwork On The Street

A video which has gone viral on social media shows the moment a man suspected to be mentally challenged engaged in a dance-off on the street.

A group of young man were watching a football match in their neighbourhood when the suspected madman moved close to them and started dancing legwork.

A van with a speaker was blasting music loudly and this is probably what attracted the man. The scene was reportedly captured in Lagos state

They were so amazed that some even tried to dance with him, however, some others could be seen moving away in fear.

At the end of the clip given how he impressed many, a young man gave the madman a handshake.

How can you be dancing with a mad man? 😭😭 Lagos people 😱 pic.twitter.com/bvisHLwLM5 — EnergizersHub ⭐⭐ (@EnergizersHub) February 5, 2022

