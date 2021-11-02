Singer Favi boasts of his artistic tattoos





Tony Okuyeme

Fast-rising 22-year-old hip-hop artiste, Favour Ikemefuna, whose stage name is Favi, has flaunted his new tattoo as a symbol of artistic freedom, expression and rebellion.





Favi launched into music in 2015, and since then he continued to give music his best shot.

However, in a recent interview with entertainment journalists in Lagos, the ‘Gidi Boy’ crooner switched to talk about his love for tattoos.

“Just like I express myself easily with music, I express my feelings towards life with tattoos,” he said.





The artiste reminisced about the first markings he ever got.

“The first tattoo on my left hand is my native name, Chukwuedu, which means God leads.”

The second, he said, is an emblem of the cross on his left arm, while the one at the back of his left arm are the four elements of nature: “Air, water, fire, and earth”.

The artiste prides his other tattoos like the ‘Ying Yang’ symbol, the love shape, and a sign of peace above his waist, adding that the one on his stomach is the ‘Gidi Boy’ tattoo, which is the title of his EP to be unleashed next year.

Despite how much music and tattoos give him that soothing relief, Favi remains perturbed about oppression in the land, which is the reason he got a tattoo of peace.

“Let’s purge ourselves of that slave master mentality, where we take advantage of the fact that we got power or in a position in power only to prosecute the people we are supposed to lead,” he said.

The hip-hop Afroswing singer said although none will walk through the ladder down for you to climb in the entertainment industry, he sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Yes, it is sad that things are getting worse in the entertainment industry; people won’t help you. And even when they do it’s always for their benefits.

“If you got money as a newbie artiste then they will roll with and patronise you. As much as this is the reality of the industry, I believe there are a few out there who won’t thread that path.”





SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music