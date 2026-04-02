MIDDLE EAST LIVE 2 April: Deepening concerns over impact on civilians and energy

Deadly new strikes reported across the Middle East overnight and Thursday rattled energy markets and pushed crude oil prices up to $107 in early trading. Hopes dwindled of a quick end to the conflict as President Trump spoke of another “two to three weeks” of attacks, alongside “ongoing” discussions with Tehran. Civilians across the region continue to suffer misery and displacement. Stay with us for live updates on this and UN agencies. App users can follow coverage here. Source UN News