Singer Adekunle Gold Celebrates His Wife, Simi On Her Birthday

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Simi as she clocks a year older.

He shared a beautiful photo of the singer and referred to her as the best part of his life. He also called her “Magic” and said the thought of growing old with her makes him the “happiest man”.

Meanwhile, Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky has called out Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar for releasing a conversation between the duo from 2019

The actress had shared her chats with Bobrisky from 2019 to slam the crossdresser for the hurtful words he said to her.

Apparently, Halima Abubakar had blocked Bobrisky on Instagram in 2019 and a “friend” informed Bobrisky of this. Halima later named the friend as Tonto.

Angered at being blocked, Bobrisky had sent Halima messages, calling her “dirty” and “broke”.

He told her that she’s “full of hate” for blocking him “with no reason”.

