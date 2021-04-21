Facebook Creators campaign showcases inspiring stories of content creators in Nigeria and Ghana

These artists represent several creative industries ranging from Photography, Comedy, Fashion, Dance, and Content Creation. Their inspiring stories will be amplified through a media partnership with Pulse to showcase their professional journey.

“We are excited about the Facebook Creators campaign because our family of Apps offers content creators unique opportunities to communicate their craft and tell their stories,” said Oluwasola Obagbemi, Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa.

“At Facebook, we are committed to helping people realise their full potential through campaigns like this. We want African creators to get the best opportunities using our tools to express themselves, inspire others, and build communities and livelihoods, while connecting with their audiences.”

One of the content creators spotlighted in this campaign is Emmanuel Oyeleke, the talented Nigerian photographer who mastered the art of creating breathtaking posed imagery after quitting his job as a computer programmer.

The campaign also features Laud Anoo Konadu, popularly known as Dancegod Lloyd. Known for co-founding the Dance with a Purpose Academy and the Rocc Starss Dance Academy, the Ghanaian dance sensation and choreographer regularly shares videos of his dance routines on Instagram with his over 1.1 million followers.

Other creative artists featured in the campaign include FocusnBlur (Ghanaian Photographer) who was awarded Ghana’s Best Event Photographer in 2019 and 2020; Funke Adepoju (Nigerian Fashion Designer) who is best known for her premium bespoke ready-to-wear collections; and Kaffy Shafau-Ameh (Nigerian Dancer) who is popularly known for breaking the Guinness World Record for ‘Longest Dance Party’ at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006.

Also featured in the campaign are Apaokagi Mariam – popularly known as Taaooma (Nigerian Comedian), who plays multiple roles in her comedy skits, hilariously spotlighting how African mothers discipline their children; and Claudia Lumor (Ghanaian Fashion Mogul) who is widely known as the founder of Kollage Media, producers of Glitz Africa Magazine, and also the Ghana Tourism Ambassador for Fashion Development and Dream Catchers Academy (Nigerian Content Creators) who are best known for offering educational opportunities, leadership skills, and a better life for underprivileged girls through dance, drama, music, and visual arts.

Speaking on the partnership with Facebook, Rose Umane, Head of Digital Strategy at Pulse, said, “At Pulse, we are all about informing and engaging the young African audience and are very excited to collaborate with Facebook to tell and share the inspiring stories of eight celebrated creatives in West Africa.

“These are individuals that have made an impact through their dedication and excellence in their diverse creative arts. We hope that their stories inspire creative individuals out there to muster the courage to reach their goals”.

With the growing demand for African creative artists’ footprint on the global stage, the Facebook family of Apps continues to provide innovative outlets where people can express themselves, tell their stories, monetize their crafts, and pursue their goals.

The Facebook Creators campaign is part of Facebook’s efforts to boost the burgeoning creative industry in Nigeria and Ghana, while inspiring millions of creative minds with the endless opportunities that the Facebook family of Apps provides for their talents across Africa.

