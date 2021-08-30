You are here
Senegalese renowned mediator Alioune Badara Cissé dies at 63

The Senegalese renowned mediator Alioune Badara Cissé who helped broker a peace deal during the recent violent protest died in Dakar on Saturday the 28.

As Mediator of the Republic, he called on President Macky Sall to speak out, to listen to Senegalese youth and warned against an escalation of violence when thousands of youths rioted in protest to the arrest of opposition leader Sonko.

Alioune Badara Cissé was the leader of the diplomatic mission, a position he acquired through President Macky Sall and was also the founder of the ruling party Alliance for the Republic (APR).

Born in 1958, he was also the chief of staff during the reign of former President Abdoulaye Wade.

Alioune Badara Cissé actively participated in the victory of the current president in 2012 but was later dismissed after seven months as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sourced from Africanews

