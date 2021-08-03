You are here
Sarkodie Called Out By Singer Moelogo For Not Giving Him Credit After Using His Chorus On No Pressure Album » ™

The most decorated African rapper Sarkodie has been called out by Nigerian singer Moelogo.

Moelogo who already has a song with Sarkodie titled Come Back, happens to have worked on a song on Sarkodie’s Album too.

According to Moelogo, he wrote and even added his voice on ‘Fireworks’ which happens to be on the album and featured Wale.

Moelogo in a series of posts, called out the rapper trying to gain the credit he well deserved on the album for his contribution.

Posts below;

