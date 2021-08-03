Home | News | General | Young Nigerian boy wows many as he builds ATM that dispenses cash after inserting card, video goes viral

<!– –>

<!– –>

A young Nigerian boy simply identified as Chigozie has been hailed on social media after building an Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

Chigozie’s video was shared on Facebook in which he could be seen test running the machine to the amazement of a man interviewing him

Many people on social media said Nigerian government should train the boy before the developed nations get him

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian boy simply identified as Chigozie has wowed many with his creativity after building an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that dispenses cash.

In a video that was shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the boy could be seen test running the ATM as a man interviewed him.

The young boy has wowed social media users with his ATM.

Photo credit: Ayo Ojeniyi

Source: Facebook

The man asked him of his name and what he has built, to which the boy responded. The man then asked him to test run the machine and the boy did to the amazement of the former.

Read also Little boy whose photo went viral for eating fufu in school gets sponsorship, he’s about to relocate to Canada

An ATM card was inserted in the machine and the boy punched some keys on it. He then connected a battery and the machine dispensed naira notes.

The man couldn’t believe his eyes when the machine dispensed the cash.

Many are impressed

Toyen David said:

“Fantastic. An asset that should be trained by government before America snatches him away.”

Akindele Kabiru Kbsurgeon wrote:

“May God Almighty Allah send helper to you bro. Baba we can help this boy through your page and it we go viral.”

Afeez Babalola Abayomi commented:

“We have many talented people in Nigeria, but when there is no conducive environment and good gvt policy, the talent will die.”

Sanjo Balogun said:

“Wow! Catch them young and develop them into great inventors. We have them on the streets.”

Nigerian boy displays creativity as he builds ATM that dispenses cash

Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy displayed his creativity by building an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that dispenses cash.

Read also Nigerian soldiers show their soft side, sing juju song with sweet voices that melts hearts on social media

In a video that went viral on social media, the boy, who hails from Imo state, showed onlookers how the ATM dispenses cash.

The boy could be seen inserting something that looks like an ATM card into the machine and onlookers were stunned as the machine dispensed cash.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music