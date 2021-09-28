Home | News | General | Reggae star Mr. Easy calls out afrobeats singer Mr Eazi for confusing fans, denying him gigs with name choice

Mr. Easy has asked Nigerian Mr Eazi to drop his name and stop puzzling people with the analogy

The 51-year-old has accused the 31-year-old of ‘stealing’ his fans and confusing them with his shows

Easy has in the past been sued by EasyJet airlines for the use of his stage name, a case that he comfortably won

Reggae star Mr. Easy has threatened to sue fellow artiste, Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, for using a name that is similar to his.

Reggae Star Mr. Easy wants Eazi to stop using ‘his’ name. Photo: theofficialmreasy.

Easy says this had led to him losing gigs and confusing fans who believe that they are the same person.

According to Dancehall Mag, Easy had to reassure his fans that he did not fail to appear for a New York concert headlined by Eazi after many questioned his absence.

Speaking to the magazine mentioned above, the artiste accused the Nigerian star of using his copyright mark or threatened use – similar to his, led to conflict with fans who attend shows expecting to see him.

Easy said the confusion, which you can also spot in this article, had caused damage to his brand and had decided to take action.

He revealed to have spoken to a lawyer in the UK and told him to urge Eazi’s team to “cease and desist from the use of a brand” similar to the reggae star’s stage name.

The 51-year-old started music over 20 years ago and some of his biggest hits include; Drive Me Crazy, Bashment Time, Funny Man, and even appeared on the soundtrack for the movie After the Sunset.

According to The Gleaner, this is not the first time Mr. Easy has gone to court over his name.

About five years ago, he was demanded to drop the name by European EasyJet airlines and was even taken to court.

However, he offered records that showed he had been using the name since 1986 and this won him the case.

Mr. Eazi splurges N8.3 in Lagos nightclub

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Eazi got many people talking after taking to social media with a receipt showing how much he recently splurged at a restaurant in Lagos.

The Skin Tight crooner splashed a whopping N8.3 million on food and some expensive bottles of alcoholic drink.

Mr Eazi’s post stirred different reactions from members of the online community with some noting that he could afford it because of his connection to the Otedola family.

Source: Legit

