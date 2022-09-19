Public funeral for late British Queen Elizabeth II ends

– Advertisement –





Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault in St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday.

That brought to an end the committal service concluding the public funeral events for the late monarch.

World dignitaries gathered together earlier in the day at the Westminster Abbey – the building in which the Queen was married, and crowned for her funeral service.

The funeral service was attended by around 2,000 people including many heads of state, some from Africa.

A larger procession then marched the coffin of Elizabeth II to Wellington Arch: a landmark with triumphal significance in British history

The late queen’s coffin was then placed in a hearse and driven to Windsor to St George’s Chapel for a committal service attended by 800 people.

A private event for Queen Elizabeth II where she will be interred alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh will take place on Monday evening.

A period of royal mourning continues for another week – until the end of 26 September.

